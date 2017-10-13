500 patrol cops to be deployed to Asean Summit

THE Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) will be deploying 500 policemen in patrol cars and motorcycles to secure the delegates in the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) Summit in November, a spokesman for the group said Friday.

Police Senior Inspector Jem Delantes said in a press briefing on Friday that nine police officers of HPG in five motorcycles and two cars would be assigned to each of the 28 heads of state.

An additional 15 convoys of policemen will be on standby to secure the trips of the other diplomats who will be moving around Metro Manila to attend other meetings.

“We can’t prevent the delegates from going to other meetings or if other delegates would be added. That’s why we need the reserved convoy packages,” Delantes said.

According to Delantes, two motorcycles and two patrol cars will be assigned for each of the spouses, international representatives, and other delegates aside from the leaders themselves.

Delantes admitted that PNP-HPG policemen were lacking in Metro Manila. He said the Metro police requested for additional PNP-HPG officers from regional offices nationwide to fill the total security for the Asean event.

“We requested the regional Highway Patrol units to send mobility and personnel to augment our personnel here,” Delantes said. RJ CARBONELL