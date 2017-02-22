5,000 Bulacan students get scholarship grants

ABOUT 5,000 college students from different universities and colleges in Bulacan received certificate and financial assistance under Bulacan’s scholarship program called “Tulong Pang-Edukasyon para sa Kabataang Bulakenyo!” during the annual Scholars General Assembly held at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium on Wednesday. Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado urged the scholars to pursue their dreams with faith and dedication and aim high to help build a bright future for the Filipino. He said the province is putting up with the challenges of the modern world and they will be needed as engines of growth to lead the province and the nation in propelling it to greater heights.