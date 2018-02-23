5,000 job openings in EDSA anniv fair

MORE than 5,000 overseas and local jobs are up for grabs in a job fair to be opened by the Department of Labor and Employment on Sunday to mark the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA “People Power” revolt.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Thursday said an initial of 5,000 overseas jobs and 442 local jobs would be offered by 15 employers and recruitment agencies.

The job fair will be held at the Quezon City Hall grounds on February 25.

Bello encouraged jobseekers, particularly those affected by the total deployment ban to Kuwait, to join the fair.

Among the 442 vacancies to be offered by local employers are for the positions of sales associate, management trainee, cashier/counter checker, accounting assistant, graphic artist, account sales executive, helper, IT programmer, sales administrative assistant, buyer, carpenter, installer, mechanical engineer, merchandising assistant, painter, and plumber.

As to the 5,000 overseas jobs, the vacancies are for the positions of waitress, ground steward, nurse, midwife, medical technologist, engineer, surveyor, electrician, technician, pipefitter/plumber, carpenter, driver, factory worker, sales staff, programmer, air traffic controller, barista, laborer, and cook.

The countries of destination are Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Papua New Guinea, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

Applicants must bring the following requirements: resume or curriculum vitae, 2 x 2 ID pictures, certificate of employment for those formerly employed, diploma or transcript of records and authenticated birth certificate.