50K join ‘Unity Parade’ in Binondo

More than 50,000 joined the traditional “Unity Parade” during the Chinese New Year celebration in Binondo on Friday.

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada led the ribbon cutting for the exhibits at Plaza San Ruiz, Binondo, Manila as part of the celebration of the Chinese New Year. This was followed by the traditional “Unity Parade” at 2 p.m.



Joining Estrada in the celebration were Federation of Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) president Domingo Yap, former Manila representatives Harry and Naida Angping, city councilors and other city government officials and other Chinese federations

Meanwhile, Estrada earlier ordered the Manila Police District (MPD) to maintain heightened alert status during the Chinese New Year celebration.

“The Filipino-Chinese community has been supportive of the city government and during their special day, we will ensure that our law enforcement units and other security and emergency personnel are on full alert to protect them and maintain peace and order, especially during the countdown and parade in Binondo,” Estrada said.