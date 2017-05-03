‘50s matinee idol Romeo Vasquez dies in US

Top matinee idol of the 1950s Romeo Vasquez died at a hospital in the United States on Tuesday (Wednesday morning in Manila), according to Instagram posts from his granddaughters Alyanna and Alissa Martinez. The actor was 78 years old.

The Martinez sisters are daughters of actor Albert Martinez and his late wife Liezl who in turn was Vasquez’ daughter by movie queen Amalia Fuentes.

Alissa posted an old photo of herself and her grandfather with the caption, “My heart is so broken. I can’t believe I won’t be able to hear your corny jokes or see your crazy outfit choices. My heart can heal knowing the fact that you’re now with mama and making her laugh instead. I now have two angels in heaven. I love you Lolo Bobby.”

Alyanna, on the other hand, uploaded her photo with Vasquez and Alissa, and wrote “#LoloBobby April 9, 1939-May 2, 2017.” In another post, she said, “Reunited now in heaven with Mama on her 32nd wedding anniversary #LoloBobby.”

The girls’ father also later posted, “My father-in-law. My best friend. You will be missed #romeovasquez. Gone too soon.”

Romeo Sumilang in real life, Vasquez who had long been based in the US was last in the country to attend the wake of Liezl who succumbed to cancer in 2015.

Vasquez starred in several movies with Liezl’s mother, among them Pretty Boy, Bobby, Bilanggong Birhen, and Puwede Ako, Puwede Ka Pa Ba? He was also paired with Susan Roces in such films as Debutante, Prinsesang Gusgusin and Maruja; and in the ‘70s with Vilma Santos [with whom he had a relationship]in Swing It Baby, Ayaw Kong Maging Kerida, Pinagbuklod Ng Pag-Ibig and Apoy Sa Ilalim, Apoy Sa Ibabaw.

Vasquez was named Best Actor for Ako Ang May Sala at the 1958 Asia Film Festival.

In the ‘90s, he starred in two massacre movies by Carlo J. Caparas as Lauro Vizconde in The Vizconde Massacre: God Help Us! and The Untold Story, Vizconde Massacre II: May The Lord Be With Us!

His filmography also includes Miss Tilapia, Lydia, Sino Ang May Sala?, Mga Reyna Ng Vicks, Pitong Pagsisisi, Kahapon Lamang, Isinakdal Ko Ang Aking Ama, Amy, Susie & Tessie, Suicide Commandos, Angelo, Dalawang Pugad, Isang Ibon, Nang Masugatan Ang Gabi, Urban Rangers and Reputasyon.

ARLO CUSTODIO