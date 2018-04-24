510 Quezon farmers receive CLOA

A total of 510 farmers in Quezon Province received their individual certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in a recent ceremony held in San Narciso town. The CLOAs covered a total land area of 780 hectares in the towns of Bondoc Peninsula – Agdangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, Gen. Luna, San Andres, San Francisco and San Narciso. In the Lamon Bay area, the municipalities covered are Atimonan, Calauag, Guinayangan, Gumaca, Lopez, Quezon and Tagkawayan. David Erro, DAR Undersecretary for Policy and Planning, said the government vows to pursue their office’s cause to uplift the lives of poor farmers in the country. Apart from the CLOAs, DAR also awarded certificates of full payment to 72 agrarian reform beneficiaries who have completed the payment of their awarded lands, under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program and paid fully the agricultural land for the past 30 years.