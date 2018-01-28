52 more ‘Dengvaxia’ children hospitalized, says govt lawyer

AT least 52 children, first-time dengue victims, who were given the controversial vaccine before acquiring the disease, have been admitted to the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila since Friday, the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) said.

PAO Chief Persida Acosta told The Manila Times that some of those who were confined came from Iloilo where they received Dengvaxia, the anti-dengue drug that had endangered rather than protected the lives of its recipients.

“Similar ang findings…’yung mga bata nahihilo, nilalagnat, sumasakit ang katawan at may nakitang mga rashes sa kanila,” she said.

( . . . the children felt nausea, had fever, experienced body pains and developed rashes.)

These are known to be symptoms of dengue, Acosta said.

Acosta questioned anew Sanofi Pasteur, the French pharmaceutical giant that manufactured the anti-dengue drug, as to why there was no screening or clinical trial on the drug.

Acosta said her office has been conducting at least two autopsies a day.

The PAO chief added that forensic examinations and clinical records showed that 11 bodies have been investigated, the last being a victim from Calamba in Laguna.

When asked about PAO’s next steps, Acosta said that her office was conducting proper legal measures on the matter.

“’Yung affidavits of complainants, complete na. Documents are being consolidated for the filing of charges against those who are behind this,” Acosta said.

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) noted that 830,000 children from public schools in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon and Cebu have been given Dengvaxia since 2016 when the administration under then president Benigno Aquino 3rd purchased P3.5 billion worth of vaccines for its anti-immunization program.

More than 300 affected families had sought PAO’s assistance. GLEE JALEA