52 La Union policewomen fielded as bike patrollers

CAMP DIEGO SILANG, La Union: Newly-appointed La Union Police Provincial Office director, Supt. Genaro Sapiera, led the graduation and ceremonial take-off of 52 policewomen bike patrollers from the different units and police stations in the province on Friday. Chief Insp. Silverio Ordinado, police information officer, said the 10-day bicycle patrol training course was the first “all- women lady bikers’ course in Region 1, including a three- Day Tourist Oriented Police for Community and Protection Training. Ordinado said this is aimed to augment more police visibility and crime-watching, starting in the communities lacking of village.