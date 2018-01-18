52 people killed in Kazakhstan bus fire

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Fifty-two people were killed on Thursday when the bus they were traveling on caught fire in Kazakhstan, the central Asian nation’s emergency services ministry said in a statement. The ministry said that the bus caught fire at 10:30 a.m. local time and was carrying 55 passengers and two drivers when the incident happened. It added that five people managed to escape. Ruslan Imankulov, an emergency services ministry official, said that the bus were carrying Uzbke nationals while the vehicle was registered in Kazakhstan. He also said that the fire spread through the bus extremely quickly. The ministry named the vehicle as a Hungarian-made Ikarus. These buses are still widely used in ex-Soviet nations, even though they are often decades old. The bus was headed from the Russian city of Samara on the Volga river to the town of Shymkent in southern Kazakhstan, the ministry said.