53 injured as Saudi jet makes emergency landing

RIYADH: A Saudi Arabian Airlines Airbus A330 jet made an emergency landing in the city of Jeddah on Tuesday, injuring 53 people, aviation officials said. The Saudia aircraft was traveling from the Muslim holy city of Medina to Dhaka with 151 people on board, but had to be diverted to Jeddah late Monday after it suffered a malfunction in the hydraulic system, the kingdom’s Aviation Investigation Bureau (AIB) said. Footage posted online showed the plane leaving a trail of flame along the runway as it skidded on its nose before screeching to a halt. AIB said in a statement that the passengers were evacuated by emergency slides. 52 of them were slightly injured, while one female passenger suffered a fracture during the evacuation. The aircraft circled over Jeddah for several hours as its landing gear failed to drop, forcing the captain to make the emergency landing, Saudi media reported. AIB has launched an investigation into this accident.

AFP