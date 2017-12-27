53-leg PPS circuit winds up in Angeles

Close to 200 entries gear up for a fierce battle in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Angeles City leg regional age-group tennis tournament which got under way yesterday, each raring to close out the season on a winning note at the Angeles City Tennis Club in Villa Gloria Subd. in Pampanga.

Mikaela Vicencio seeks for a “double” in the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under divisions while Miguel Vicencio and Charles Torres brace for a showdown in the two featured classes in the boys’ side of the Group 1 event winding up a record 53-leg circuit held in various parts of the country.

“It has been another successful year for local tennis, particularly in the age-group level. Through our nationwide, year-long circuit, we believe we can help produce the next batch of tennis stars,” said Palawan Pawnshop president Bobby Castro.

Aside from the age-grouper, which includes nine categories, the PPS-PEPP circuit also featured a number of Open tournaments, which drew the country’s leading players, including members of the national pool and team.

Jeremiah Labasano and Prince Lim, meanwhile, are tipped to slug it out for top honors in the 10-unisex class while Angelyn Atos and Tristern Kitong and Thomas Gabuat and JM Erpelo banner the tough cast in the girls’ and boys’ sides of the 12-U division of the event hosted by councilor Joseph Ponce and presented by Slazenger.

Atos also gains the top ranking the 14-U section with Adriana Cabahog, Kitong and Jomiya Ehipto taking the next three seedings while Miguel Vicencio and Exequiel Jucutan leading the chase in the 14-U boys’ category that also includes Gaby Avila and Erpelo.

Meanwhile, the PPS-PEPP has lined up a 54-stage tour next year, according to PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director and organizer Bobby Mangunay. For details, call 09154046464.