‘54 children killed in drug war’

Fifty-four minors were killed from July 2016 to August 2017 during the first year of the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, according to the watchdog Children’s Legal Rights and Development Center (CLRDC).

Kian de los Santos was the 54th victim, the CLRDC said.

De los Santos, 17, was found dead on the night of August 16 in Caloocan City with a gunshot wound in the head.

Police officers of the city have maintained that the teen-ager “fought back,” which led to his death.

From September to December 2017, 20 more children between 13 and 16 years old were added to the list, the CLRDC said.

“We could not do away with how many lives were lost. These children are not just accused but also become actual targets, contrary to… the government describ[ing][them]as mere ‘collateral damage,” the watchdog’s Rowena Legaspi said.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) said aside from fear, families of the victims face other problems such as discrimination and lack of legal knowledge on the cases of their loved ones.

“The war on drugs is a far more complex problem. After several months, families of victims would go back to us with questions because their breadwinners have been killed, their children get sick, they don’t have any support system,” CHR spokesman Jackielyn de Guia said.

According to De Guia, out of 1,100 cases that the CHR investigated, only 10 percent were resolved with the help of complainants who dared to reach out to them.

“We are supposed to carry out our own investigations but only a small fraction of these cases have resolutions primarily due to the complainants’ fear of the authorities and lack of legal knowledge on their cases,” she said in an interview with The Manila Times.

The CHR has filed 47 criminal and administrative cases before various local courts and the Office of the Ombudsman involving perpetrators and policemen involved in anti-illegal drug operations.

It said the Philippine National Police (PNP) still has not collaborated with them in their investigations by sharing reports and police documents to establish transparency for each case.

Last December, the PNP agreed to turn over spot reports of drug-related killings to the CHR, which had requested their assistance on the status of each drug-related death.

“If they are open to cooperate with the agency [CHR], this demonstrates that the government is willing to investigate all cases,” De Guia said.

Rose Trajano, secretary general of the Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (Pahra), said the issue “should not just revolve around the numbers” but also the economic and socio-cultural rights of the victims.

“If the breadwinner of the family is not around, what will happen to the children? This is more like a ‘war on poverty’ instead of a ‘war on drugs,’” Trajano noted.

The government’s #RealNumbersPH campaign showed that out of 91,704 anti-drug operations conducted, only 4,075 drug suspects had been killed as of March 2018.

Human right groups, however, claim that deaths have reached 13,000 since the government launched its war on drugs.

These groups, including the CHR, CLRDC and Pahra, gathered on Thursday, declaring that the government’s war on drugs presents a “far more complex problem” beyond the death statistics.

In a forum in Quezon City entitled “War on Drugs: Looking Behind the Numbers,” the human rights groups and a media organization, the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, discussed the government’s drug campaign and its implications to the poor, the marginalized and the rights groups themselves.