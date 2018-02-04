545 farmers from seven North Cotabato towns now land owners

A total of 545 farmers from seven municipalities in the province of North Cotabato received their respective certificates of land ownership award (CLOA) in a distribution ceremony held at the municipal hall here on Friday.

The event was part of a series of CLOA distributions facilitated by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) nationwide since the start of 2018 under the leadership of Secretary John Castriciones.

The distribution was led by Undersecretary Karlo Bello of Field Operations Office, Director Leomides Villareal of Public Assistance and Media Relations Service of DAR Central Office and DAR Region 12 Director Nasser Musali.

Bello said the mandate of President Rodrigo Duterte is for the Agrarian Reform department to help farmers in the country free themselves from poverty.

He cited efforts of DAR officials and employees in North Cotabato for the processing and actually distributing the CLOA to the beneficiaries.

Serving the farmers justice by installing them in the lands they till is a process of eliminating the feudal system of land ownership in the country, Villareal said.

He challenged agrarian reform beneficiaries or ARBs not to dispose of lands they now own by selling or leasing them.

The department will provide the ARBs with support services in the form of farm-to-market roads, capital and other forms of farm support, according to Villareal.

Data provided by DAR-North Cotabato indicated that a total of 849.2077 hectares of lands were covered during the distribution.

Of the total number of ARBs, 110 received collective CLOA while 435 received their respective individual CLOA.

The data showed that a total of 43 CLOA were distributed to farmers during the ceremony in Arakan town, 97 in Kidapawan City, 18 in Magpet, 43 in Mlang, 91 in President Roxas, 16 in Tulunan and 237 in Makilala.

Oscar Baylosis, 62, with six children, and Anastacio Tuble, 42, were among the ARBs from Arakan town who received their CLOA also on Friday.

Baylosis and Tuble expressed gratitude to the DAR and the President for helping them secure ownership of the land they have tilled for years.

Pedro Cagas, an ARB from Makilala town, urged his fellow beneficiaries not to sell the lands that they now own.

Cagas said he has been waiting for his COLA for 30 years.