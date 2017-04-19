55 Chinese nabbed for online gaming

MARIVELES, Bataan: The Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB) here clarified that the 55 Chinese apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday committed crimes in China, not in Bataan or anywhere in the Philippines.

Emmanuel Pineda, FAB administrator, said there was no online gambling in the Freeport but only technical support for online gaming through Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

“I learned from Administrator Pineda that FAB and the locators have no liability in the case of the nabbed Chinese. The Chinese entered the Philippines legally with all their papers in order,” Bataan Gov. Albert Garcia said.

He said immigration and Chinese Embassy officials raided FAB after the Chinese government canceled the passports of those arrested in connection with online gaming committed in China where it is an economic crime.

“They were arrested as illegal aliens, not for online gaming in Bataan,” Pineda said.

The administrator said the 55 Chinese apprehended by the Immigration bureau were part of about 400 Chinese working in 20 BPO centers and other companies in the former Bataan Export Processing Zone.

He added there are 120 multinational firms operating in FAB with more than 36,000 workers in direct employment.

Pineda pointed out that the mission order of BI was on individuals, not on the companies.