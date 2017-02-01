56 surrenderers undergo seminar

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Fifty-six former illegal drug dependents swore before the people of Alabel, Sarangani province not to engage in illegal drugs anymore. The surrenderers, a majority of whom are Catholics, underwent a two-day Parish Renewal Experience (PREX) seminar in Alabel town recently. Francisco Mayuga Jr., PREX president, said the San Isidro Calungsod Hall of San Isidro Labrador Parish Church was venue of the 2nd Seminar for the Moral and Spiritual Recovery and Upliftment of Drug Surrenderees in Alabel. He described the touching moment of the seminar when the former drug dependents reunited with their families during the Holy Eucharist.