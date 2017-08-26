5,600 minor projects part of ‘Build Build Build’

More than 5,000 small infrastructure projects will be implemented nationwide in addition to the 75 flagship initiatives identified under the government’s “Build Build Build” program.

“We don’t only have 75 flagship projects, we also have 5,600 minor projects,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a speech during a forum staged by the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines on Friday.

The small projects include road widening, water and sanitation improvements, and the provision of electricity, Pernia said.

“[Y]ou can imagine the task that we have to fulfill during this administration,” he added

The Philippine Development Plan for 2017-2022 calls for selected infrastructure investments tailored to the country’s archipelagic nature, an expanding population and rapid urbanization.

“To support a higher growth trajectory and improve the quality of life in both urban and rural communities, infrastructure development will remain among the top priorities of the government over the medium term,” it states.