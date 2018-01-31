563 surrender on Day 1 of ‘Tokhang’

A total of 563 individuals nationwide surrendered to police authorities on Monday, the first day of resumption of Operation Tokhang, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In 430 separate “Tokhang” operations, the 563 individuals were the subjects listed on a validated drug list of the PNP Directorate for Intelligence.

The PNP on Tuesday reported that 38 drug suspects on the list came from Metro Manila and were rounded up in 142 separate “Tokhang” operations.

No casualty was reported on the first day of the resumed Operation Tokhang.

PNP chief Ronald de la Rosa said the start of the reimplemented program was successful.

“[We don’t see any problem… so I think everything is going on smoothly on the ground],” he noted.

De la Rosa said orientation of “Tokhangers” or groups assigned to conduct operations is ongoing.

In a news briefing on Monday, he warned that they will impose the “one-strike policy” on “Tokhangers” who will violate guidelines.

On Operation Tokhang’s return, 52 persons were arrested in 36 separate anti-drug operations conducted in 11 regions across the country.

Police authorities arrested 13 in Central Visayas, 12 in Central Luzon, 11 in Western Visayas, five in Northern Mindanao and three in Mimaropa (Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan).

Two each in Southern Mindanao, Western Mindanao and Bicol Region and one each in Ilocos and Caraga regions were also arrested in the anti-drug operations.

Operation Tokhang was brought back on January 29 after the PNP was removed from the war on drugs by

President Rodrigo Duterte in November 2017 over the controversial deaths of three teenagers in Caloocan City.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) was tapped to lead the campaign.

But before 2017 ended, Duterte brought back the PNP to coordinate with the PDEA on the anti-drug drive.

Operation Tokhang will only be conducted on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., based on the supplemental guidelines.

In Quezon City, police reported the voluntary surrender of 47 drug suspects to police stations in the city.

Citing information from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), the highest number of surrenderers were in Batasan Police Station, reaching at least 13, after authorities visited houses of those on a watch list.

Three suspects surrendered to Masambong Police Station, 2 to Talipapa, 5 to Novaliches, 4 to Fairview, 5 to Cubao, 2 to Project 4, 3 to Anonas, 5 to Kamuning and 5 to Galas Police Station.

Guillermo Eleazar, Quezon City Police District director, also on Tuesday said residents will be oriented on a 15-module rehabilitation program to let them know that they have nothing to fear when they surrender to authorities.

with GLEE JALEA