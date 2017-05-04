57 nabbed for ‘jai-teng’ in Pangasinan

URBIZTONDO, Pangasinan: An operation against jai-teng, an illegal numbers game, netted 57 operators and 12 personnel who were caught in the act of drawing the winning number combination in Poblacion here on Wednesday.

Jai-teng is a combination of jai-alai and jueteng, also an illegal numbers game.

A team from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the local police swooped down on the draw den and confiscated gambling paraphernalia, pads of paper with jai-alai markings and cash.

Dante Bonoan, Pangasinan NBI chief, identified seven of the arrested suspects as Rex Gregorio, Herwin dela Cruz, Bryan Osabel, Rodeni Gaupo, Kenneth Perpuse, Arnel Angelo Tasic and Jerome Ferreras, all of Urbiztondo town.

Fifty cavos (game supervisors) and bet collectors, also all from the town, were also apprehended.

Bonoan said their operation was covered by a search warrant issued by Judge Jaime Dojillo of Regional Trial Court Branch 57 in San Carlos City.

The gaming manager, identified as Rudy delos Santos, was not around when the raiding team served the search warrant.

All the 57 suspects are facing cases for violation of the anti-illegal gambling law filed by the NBI in San Carlos City on Thursday.

Bonoan said the 12 personnel operating the illegal numbers game and who were also arrested were charged with a higher offense with a recommended bail of P80,000 each.

President Rodrigo Duterte issued an executive order dated February 2 directing the Philippine National Police and the NBI to act on a request of regulatory authorities to put a stop to illegal gambling activities in their respective jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office started the operation of Small Town Lottery here on April 24.

It is reportedly aimed at helping end all illegal gambling activities throughout the country.