59 devotees treated for hypertension, lacerations – Red Cross

AT least 59 devotees of the Black Nazarene were treated for hypertension and lacerations, the Philippine National Red Cross (PNRC) said on Tuesday, as the Traslacion or procession headed to Quiapo Church.

Police estimates of the crowd ranged from 300,000 to 500,000 as it passed through Manila City Hall from Quirino Grandstand where a midnight mass was held to usher in the Feast of the Black Nazarene, one of the biggest religious events in a country where 80 percent of its population are Catholics.

The Traslacion started at about 5 a.m. and was moving faster than usual, organizers said.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police District (MPD) spokesman, said more than 5,000 uniformed and plain clothes policemen were deployed to secure the safety of the people.

“We are reminding all devotees to help us secure their safeties. We are hoping that all devotees participating today will be true to their devotion and not just for the sake of joining the procession,” said Margarejo.

Major roads in the area have been closed to allow the procession to pass through unhampered. ASHLEY JOSE, RAADEE SAUSA