59 percent of 2016 bar examinees pass

More than half of the more than 6,000 examinees who took the bar exams last year passed, according to a source at the Supreme Court.

This means that 3,747 of the examinees passed .

The Supreme Court allowed 6,831 law graduates to take the bar in four consecutive Sundays in November last year.

The source told The Manila Times that 59.06 percent of the examinees made it. This is one of the highest passing rates in the history of the Bar. In 2015, only 26 percent of the examinees passed.

The chairman for the 2015 bar exams was Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr.