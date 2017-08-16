5th Nutrilite Health Run rolls off Oct. 15

The first offering of the two-leg 5th Nutrilite Health Run kicks off on October 15 at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.

Around 12,000 runners are expected to join the Manila edition as well as the Davao leg on October 29.

“We want more people to live healthy by eating right, taking the right supplements, and being active. Our annual Nutrilite Health Run is our proof of providing a health sustaining activity for all,” said Leni Olmedo, Amway Philippines country manager during a news conference on Tuesday at The Plantation in Makati City.

Nutrilite Health Run has four categories namely 1-kilometer, 5km, 10km, and 21km.

Proceeds of the run will go to the Amway One By One Campaign for Children, a program that promotes literacy through storytelling. The initiative is in partnership with the Department of Education and in line with agency’s Adopt-A-School program.

Since 2015, it already completed six library projects that benefited more than 10,000 students annually.

This year, students of Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila will be the beneficiaries of the project.

