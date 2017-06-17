5th Philippine Harvest rolls out at BGC

The richness and diversity of the country’s organic, artisanal, natural and indigenous agricultural products take the limelight once again as the fifth leg of Philippine Harvest rolls out at Central Square, Bonifacio High Street Central in Taguig City.

Over forty exhibitors and agripreneurs from the provinces once again bring local farm produce straight to dining tables since June 16 until today as they enjoin people in the metropolis to discover more of the country’s rich agricultural produce which include organic meat and vegetables, local chocolates and coffee, dried fish, and fresh local fruits.

According to Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, the conduct of agri-trade fairs and expositions like this “exemplifies commitment of support of the Department of Agriculture to Filipino agricultural entrepreneurs so they will continue to produce world-class products that make use of the abundance of the country’s natural resources.”

Organized by the Department of Agriculture (DA), in partnership with SSI Group Inc. and Central Square, the agri-food fair is located at the lower ground and upper ground floors of Central Square and is open to public during mall hours.