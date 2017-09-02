5th Pidol Cup fires off Oct. 15

The 5th Pidol Cup will tee off on October 15 at the Villamor Golf Club in Pasay City.

Golfers will show their pro- wess in the challenging and tight fairways of Villamor in the one-day event, which aims to generate funds for the Dolphy Aid Para sa Pinoy Foundation.

For this year, part of the proceeds will benefit National Children’s Hospital.

The four-man team play tournament, composed of mixed players, will be held in honor of the late Philippine comedy king Dolphy Quizon or Pidol to his relatives and friends in the movie industry.

On-course registration starts at 6 a.m. while the sequential tee off begins at 6:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, golfers will be scored based on Molave point system.

Listing fee is pegged at P4,000 per player inclusive of green fee, lunch, raffle ticket, and loot bag.

For reservations, contact Jeff Bernaldez at 09478999541 or 4486648.