6.0-magnitude quake hits off Papua New Guinea coast

SYDNEY: A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit in waters off the island of New Britain in Papua New Guinea Wednesday, US seismologists said, but there was no immediate tsunami warning or reports of damage.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) some 190 kilometers south of the New Britain town of Rabaul at 5:57 pm local time (0757 GMT), the US Geological Survey said.

PNG sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

The country is still recovering after a 7.5-magnitude quake hit its mountainous interior in February, killing at least 125 people, cutting of access to villages and knocking out power.

Its remote terrain means it often takes several days for information about damage from quakes to reach officials and aid agencies. AFP

AFP/CC