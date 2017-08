A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Luzon on Friday, the state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake that struck at 1:28 p.m. has its epicenter in Lian, Batangas. It has a depth of 173 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

Aftershocks are expected within the day, according to Phivolcs.

In Manila, residents and workers left their homes and offices during the quake.