6.1 magnitude quake rattles northern Afghanistan

KABUL: A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the USGS said, with tremors felt as far away as Islamabad and New Delhi. The quake hit near Afghanistan’s northern border with Tajikistan in the Hindu Kush mountains at a depth of 191 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said. At least one infant was killed and nine of her family members reported injured in southwest Pakistan’s Balochistan province, following the collapse of a roof on their home, a local official said. The epicenter was near Afghanistan’s Jarm, which was hit by a devastating 7.5 magnitude quake in October 2015 that triggered landslides and flattened buildings, killing more than 380 people across the region.

AFP