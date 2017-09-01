6.2-magnitude quake hits western Indonesia

PADANG, Indonesia: A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of western Indonesia early Friday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The quake hit the Mentawai islands in West Sumatra province about 75 kilometers (46 miles) southwest of the provincial capital Padang at 00:06 a.m. (1706 GMT), at a depth of 49 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey. The disaster agency said officials were checking for damage and casualties.

AFP