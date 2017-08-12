6.3-magnitude quake rocks luzon

A MAGNITUDE 6.3 earthquake rocked Luzon Friday afternoon, with the epicenter tracked by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in Lian, Batangas.

The quake hit at 1:28 p.m., at a depth of 160 kilometers.

Intensity 4 was felt in Manila; Calapan, Mindoro; Subic, Zambales; Rosario, Cavite; and Sablayan, Oriental Mindoro.

Intensity 3 was felt in Pateros, Quezon City, and Makati City in Metro Manila; Malolos, Bulacan; Cainta, Rizal; and Calamba, Laguna, while Intensity 2 was recorded in Magalang, Pampanga and Tanauan City, Batangas.

Talisay, Batangas felt Intensity 1.

The tremor shook buildings and forced the evacuation of offices and schools throughout Metro Manila. At the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, students were immediately sent to the UST open field, the largest open space on campus.

In an interview over radio station dzBB, Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum said the earthquake was caused by the movement of the Manila Trench.

“The quake was deep, that’s why many people felt it,” he said.

Such depth will not generate a tsunami, he clarified. But aftershocks are expected.

“Aftershocks are possible, but remember this quake struck deep so it was not destructive,” he said.

with GLEE JALEA