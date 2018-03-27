6.4 quake hits eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia in the early hours of Monday, triggering a brief tsunami alert that was swiftly lifted, seismic monitoring organizations said. The quake struck deep at some 171 kilometers below the earth’s surface in the Banda Sea, the US Geological Survey said. A tsunami alert was initially triggered by the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS) But was followed up with a second bulletin that said there was “no threat to countries in the Indian Ocean. “ The quake’s epicenter was located in a sparsely inhabited part of the Banda Sea, 380 kilometers from Ambon, the capital of Maluku province. Local officials said there were no reports of damage or injury. “The tremor was felt mildly for two to three seconds by the locals, there was no panic and no tsunami threat,” disaster mitigation agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Agence France-Presse.

