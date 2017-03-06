Monday, March 6, 2017
    6.5-magnitude quake hits off PNG, no tsunami

    World

    SYDNEY: A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea on Monday, officials said, but no Pacific-wide tsunami warning was issued.

    The tremor hit at a depth of 28 kilometers near sparsely populated New Britain island, 450km northeast of the capital Port Moresby, the United States Geological Survey said.

    The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center ruled out a widespread tsunami.

    “Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected,” it said.

    New Britain, the largest island of the Bismarck Archipelago, is east of mainland New Guinea and has a population of around 500,000 people.

    It lies on the 4,000km Pacific-Australia plate, which forms part of the “Ring of Fire,” a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

    AFP

