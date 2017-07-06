Magnitude 6.5 quake jolts Jaro, Leyte

A 6.5-magnitude quake hits Leyte province on Thrursday afternoon.

In an advisory, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs) said the quake struck Jaro town at about 4 p.m. on Thursday. It was tectonic in origin.

Intensity V was felt in Tacloban City, Cebu City and in Palo town, also in Leyte. Intensity IV was felt in Tolosa, Leyte, Sagay City, Negros Occidental, Burgos, Surigao del Norte.

Intesity III was felt in Bogo City, Cebu, Calatrava, Negros Occidental. Libjo, San Jose, Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands was under intensity IV. While Roxas City and La Carlota City in Neg. Occidental felt intensity I.

There are no reported casualties and damage to property as of this writing.