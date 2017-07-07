6.5 quake leaves 2 dead, 72 injured in Leyte, parts of Visayas without power

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake in Jaro, Leyte on Thursday left at least two people dead, 72 injured and parts of the Visayas without power, according to disaster authorities on Friday.

In a press briefing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said two people were killed, one after a three-storey building collapsed in Kananga, Leyte, while 72 others were injured. The circumstances of the other fatality were unclear as some reports said he was a victim in a landslide while another claimed that he was the second fatality in the collapsed building.

The NDRRMC identified the two as Gerry Movilla, 40 and Rhissa Rosales, 19.

Of the total injured, 43 were from Kananga; three from Ormoc City; and 26 from Carigara town of Leyte, the NDRRMC said.

The NDRRMC said six were rescued from the collapsed building in Kananga and were identified as Marian Superales; Jevy Omulon; Aina Nicole Geraldez; Sancho Geraldez; Edgar Cabahug and Irene Flores.

The NDRRMC also said that aside from the three-storey commercial establishment in Barangay Poblacion, Kananga, two classrooms of Bienvenido Celebre National High School in Barangay Uguiao, Jaro sustained cracks on the walls.

Kananga was one of the hardest hit by the quake, prompting local officials to declare a state of calamity.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGRCP) said parts of the Visayas were without power after some of its grids sustained damage from the quake.

Meanwhile, Malacanang assured Leyte quake victims that the province would “rise again”.

In a statement, presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella assured residents that help was on the way and appealed for calm.

CATHERINE VALENTE AND VOLTAIRE PALANA