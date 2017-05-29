6 archers join Universiade-bound national team

Six archers made it to the national team that is set to compete in the 2017 Summer World University Games to be held from August 19 to 30 in New Taipei City in Taiwan.

University of Baguio standout Jaysom Mendoza will be leading the men’s team along with Jules Ecuan of University of Cordilleras and fellow University of Baguio archer Janus Ventura.

Mendoza topped the 1st National Students Men’s Archery qualifying tournament organized by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP) held at the Baguio Archery Range in Baguio City.

He scored 530 points on 259 in the first leg and 271 in the second leg to win the gold medal while Ecuan secured the silver with 455 points (242 in the first leg and 213 in the second leg). Ventura finished third with 427 points (196 in first and 241 in second).

Asian University Archery Championship veterans Loren Chloe Balaoing and Shanaya Dangla will spearhead the women’s squad along with Cynah Banasen Hidalgo. They are all from University of Baguio.

“The support of the FESSAP is beneficial to the archers from the City of Pines and we encourage our athletes to do their best during the Taipei competition and bring glory to the country,” said Baguio City Archery Club President John Hongitan.

The Summer Universiade is a biennial multi-sporting event featuring top university athletes around the world including those from powerhouse United States, Russia, China, Germany, Japan, Great Britain, South Korea and France.

It is considered as the second largest sporting event in the world, next to the Olympics.

The FESSAP is the sole university sports organization in the country that is recognized by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) as a regular voting member.

The FISU is the international entity that organizes the Summer Universiade, Winter Universiade and the World University Championship for various sports.

Besides archery, the Philippines will also compete in swimming, athletics, taekwondo, tennis, golf, badminton and table tennis, among others, in the world meet which is expected to draw more than 10,000 athletes and officials from 200 member countries.