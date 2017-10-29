6 arrested for raping 19-year-old in Caloocan

Police arrested six persons, four of them family members and two minors, after they were accused of robbing and raping a 19-year-old business administration student before dawn on Friday in Caloocan City.

The suspects were identified as Damian Cabuang, Bobby Cabuang, Donut Cabuang, Sherwin Cabuang, all of legal age and residents of Kawal Street, and two minors aged 16 and 17 while a certain Ryan Reyes who allegedly took the cellular phone, P3,000 cash and valuables from the victim eluded arrest.

Barangay officials turned over the suspects, who were allegedly hooked on drugs, to Caloocan Police Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) for filing of appropriate charges.

Investigation showed that the victim Gina (not her real name), who worked as a part-time service crew of a popular fast food chain was on her way home at around 1 a.m. when the suspects blocked her path at the corner of Purok 1 and Kawal Street, Dagat-Dagatan Avenue.

Armed with a bladed weapon, the suspects divested the victim of her cash and valuables before dragging her to a dimly lit portion of the road beside a parked aluminum van and allegedly took turns in raping her.

Gina told police that she was able to escape at around 5 a.m. and told her mother about her ordeal before they sought the help of barangay officials resulting in the arrest of the suspects.

The two minors, who also took their share of the loot, admitted to the police that they witnessed how Reyes and Bobby Cabuang took turns raping Gina while others were holding her arms and legs.

Police said the suspects will be charged with robbery with rape before the Caloocan City Prosecutors Office.