6 Bataan houses in danger zone after mudflow

AN interagency task force has declared six houses below a hill being turned into a housing subdivision here as a danger zone and still off limits for occupancy until found safe against landslide and mudflow, town Mayor Maria Angela Garcia said. The task force composed of representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Public Works and Highways, the municipal and provincial governments with the assistance of the Mines and Geophysical Bureau made continuous inspection of Casa Bonita Homes in Barangay Pinulot after the landslide Thursday night. Water, mud, stones, parts of trees and other debris from the hill flowed down to the six houses and some streets of Casa Bonita Homes, instilling fear among residents. Garcia said that directly affected were 30 individuals of eight families from six houses. Some are still in evacuation center and some staying with relatives. Construction of the subdivision on the hill was stopped as the task force studies what other actions to take.