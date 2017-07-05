6 BIFF bandits arrested

Six members of the terrorist Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were arrested by authorities on Wednesday after they clashed with military and police troops in Mangadeg village, Datu Paglas, Maguindanao in southern Mindanao.

The troops from the Philippine Army and Philippine National Police seized six firearms from the BIFF bandits, according to a report from Lt. Col. Harold Cabunoc, who heads the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion.

Confiscated from the terrorists after the 5:30 gunbattle were two caliber 50 Barret sniper rifles, one M60 machine gun, one rocket-propelled grenade, one M14 rifle and one M16 rifle.

The arrested suspects were identified as Bastun Baguil, Mulawan Lugala, Agila Yusop, Muslimen Luminda, Mukalam Salabu and Lumna Dilamex.

No soldiers and policemen were injured in the fighting.