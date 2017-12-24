6 bodies recovered from sunken ferry between Quezon, Polilio

SIX bodies were recovered as three others remained missing after a ferry with 258 people on board sank between Quezon and Polilio Island on Thursday, the Department of Transportation said on Sunday.

The MV Mercraft, which carried 251 passengers and seven crew, went down between the waters of Quezon and Polilio Island on Thursday because of heavy rains and strong winds caused by bad weather, according to transport and maritime authorities.

Four of the six fatalities were identified as: Francisco Asuela; Rufo Combalicer; Purificasion Sultura; and Idelfonso Azores.

Missing are: Jake Noel Mendiola; Zandy Tapar; Odelun Azul.

“Investigators coming from our Enforcement Service based in Marina central office were dispatched to conduct in-depth investigation to determine the root causes of the accident so we can prevent the same to happen in the future,” Administrator Al Amaro said in a statement.

“We follow the international maritime accident investigation model, one that is done without prejudice, does not apportion blame, and does not establish liability. This investigation does not establish legal or economic liability,” Amaro said.

Amaro said the shipping company shouldered the hospital bills of and burial assistance to the victims.

The bodies are kept at the Claro M. Recto Memorial District Hospital.

Two hundred and forty-three survivors were given immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Comodore Joel Garcia said that there were no warnings from Pagasa when the incident happened, and there was no breach of PCG circulars or protocols.

“There was no typhoon signal issued by Pagasa that may prompt the PCG to hold the departure of the vessel. The sea was moderately calm when the vessel left the port,” Garcia said.