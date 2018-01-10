6 BSP employees safe after crashlanding in Albay

DARAGA, ALBAY: A private jet from Manila carrying six employees of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) rolled off the runway and into a grassy portion shortly after it landed at the Bicol International Airport (BIA) in Daraga town here on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said a Gulfstream G200 private jet made an emergency landing at about 11:30 a.m at BIA.

Marlyn Paje, BSP Legazpi director said the BSP Central office rented the plane from Asian Aerospace Corp. to transport documents to BSP–Legazpi.

Police Chief Insp. Arthur Gomez, Philippine National Police–Albay spokesman, said the pilot, identified as Capt. Jun Pangilinan refused to reveal the details citing confidentiality until a full report is submitted to their superior.

Meanwhile, Erick Apolonio, CAAP spokesman, said the plane was about to land at the Legazpi City Domestic Airport when a sudden wind drop hit the aircraft forcing the pilot to land at the 2.5-kilometer BIA runway which is still undergoing construction.

In a phone interview, Apolonio said that the CAAP will still conduct an investigation as to the real cause of the emergency landing. He said all the six passengers were safe.

The private jet is the first to make an emergency landing at the BIA.

Two years ago, President Rodrigo Duterte attended the ground breaking of the P4.8-billion international airport and vowed to finish its construction within three years “without corruption.”

The construction of the BIA has been delayed for over a decade because of the snail-paced release of funds under the previous administrations.

with BENJIE L. VERGARA