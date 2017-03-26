6 busted in QC shabu session

THE serving of a search warrant led to the arrest of a notorious drug dealer and six suspected drug users during a shabu session in Quezon City on Saturday morning. Quezon City Police District Director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said the District Special Operations Unit under Supt. Rogarth Campo arrested Bienvenido Aquino Jr., an alleged notorious drug pusher in the provinces of Bulacan, Pampanga, Lucena and Quezon. Also arrested were Randy Roy Galapon, 44; Allan Jay Sison, 30; Enderson Luna, 39; Dominic Macandog, 22; Maryjane Legaspi, 30 and a minor who was turned over to the city’s Social Welfare and Development. Recovered from the suspects were 15 heat-sealed sachets of shabu valued at P50,000; sachet of dried marijuana leaves; 10 unsealed sachets with traces of shabu; one unlicensed caliber 38 revolver; a caliber 22 pistol; ammunition for various gun caliber, a hand grenade, three samurai swords, cellular phones, a replica firearm, assorted parts of firearms and drug paraphernalia. Cases were filed against Aquino and the five other suspects.