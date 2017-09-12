6 Calabarzon police stations swap personnel

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna: Six police stations of the Police Regional Office Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) recently swapped posts upon instruction of Regional Director and Chief Supt. Mao Aplasca.

The entire Dasmarinas City Police was ressigned to Antipolo City Police, the re San Pablo City Police to Batangas City and the entire Binan City Police to Lucena City.

Aplasca said the reassignment of personnel was not a disciplinary action but a strategic movement or utilization of Philippine National Police forces to effectively carry out the functions and duties of the organization.

“Movement of our personnel is again part of the continuing internal cleansing program of the Philippine National Police. However, let me assure the people in these areas that the operations in the six police stations would continue smoothly despite the reshuffle,” he added.

While the stations’ personnel swapped posts, the chiefs of police and non-uniformed personnel of the six stations kept their respective posts.

Personnel of Tanauan in Batangas and Binangonan in Rizal earlier swapped unit assignments last May 15.