CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Six people died and nine others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a military vehicle and a passenger van in Manticao, Misamis Oriental on Monday, police said Tuesday.

Superintendent Lemuel Gonda, spokesman of the police regional command, said the victims were all Maranaos and were headed to Pantao Ragat in Lanao Del Norte after visiting a relative who was confined in a hospital in Cagayan De Oro City when the accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Gonda identified the fatalities as Hadji Latif Macaumbos, Rey Dacoa Mancao, Hadji Amin Bangcola , driver; Siete Gumba, Jocelyn Oclarit Baldoz, and an unidentified woman passenger.

Seriously injured were Renzo Von Pagayon, 20; Raime Tangote, Noyhaya Ampaan, Hadji Aspiya Lanto, Abdul Ratif Lanto, 9; Dimpinto Norjama, Nobalsa Domapo, Rama Tangoti, and Samsoon Domapo.

Initial investigation by the Manticao police said a convoy of four military trucks from Iligan City were heading towards the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental to haul logistical support for the military in Marawi City when the accident occurred.

Gonda said one of the military vehicles, driven by Staff Sergeant Danny Tenezo, tried to overtake a trailer truck along the highway in Manticao when it collided head-on with the passenger van.

He said that five victims died on the spot while the sixth died undergoing treatment at the Manticao provincial hospital, where the injured were also brought, 74 kilometers west of here.

Inspector Marlo Lariosa, chief of the Manticao police, said that the military vehicle was impounded and the driver held for investigation.

Lariosa said that the Manticao police would file the appropriate charges after 36 hours if the military and the family of the victims would fail to reach a settlement. CRIS DIAZ