6 dead in Parañaque blaze

At least six people, including four children, were killed when a fire gutted a three-storey building in Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City.

Police Supt. Jenny Tecson identified the adult victims as Ana Donna Agrasa, 23 and Marie Joy de Jesus, 28. The children were identified only as Lonlon, 6; Dondon, 7; and Daniel, 9.

Initial investigation showed that the fire occurred at about 4:17 p.m. on May 9 at Bahay na Bato on Quirino Avenue.

Fire reached the third alarm status, before being declared fire out at about 9:45 p.m.

Danage to property was estimated at about P50,000. Authorities are still determining the cause of the fire.