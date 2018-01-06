6 dead in Lanao del Sur clan war

ZAMBOANGA CITY: At least six people were killed in fighting between warring families in Lanao del Sur called “rido” or clan war over a running dispute.

Armed members of the Dipatuan and Amanodin families clashed on late Friday afternoon in Bacolod Calawi, Lanao del Sur, that killed at least four people.

It was not immediately known if there were more casualties on both sides, but police said those slain in the fighting were all from the Amonodin family.

The clashes stemmed from an old feud over land and politics. But it was unclear how the warring clan members managed to pass through military and police checkpoints in the town or whether authorities failed in their intelligence gathering that could have prevented the fighting that erupted in Barangay Gandamato.

Maj. Gen. Roseller Murillo of the Philippine Army’s 65th Infantry Battalion, said their troops responded but unidentified armed men fired upon them, triggering a firefight that lasted for about 15 minutes.

The incident disrupted traffic along the highway in Bacolod Calawi.

Joint forces of the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted follow-up operations at Barangay Madanding and confiscated two M14 rifles, an M16 rifle, a caliber-22 rifle and volumes of magazines and ammunition of various firearms caliber.

Meanwhile, two people were also killed in similar fighting in Tacurong City on Friday after gunmen attacked two houses and shot dead one of the occupants. One of the attackers was also slain in the incident that police said was connected to a long running feud between two families.

Clan war or locally known as “rido” is not uncommon in the restive region, especially in Muslim areas where honor, pride and dignity are valued as more important than one’s life.

Col. Romero Brawner Jr., Joint Task Force Ranao deputy commander, and Murillo vowed to continue conducting law enforcement operations with the PNP while martial law is forced in Mindanao until the end of this year.

AL JACINTO AND ROY NARRA