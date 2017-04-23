6 die, 7 hurt in Cotabato highway accident

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Six persons died and seven others were critically injured when the driver of a cargo truck loaded with soda products lost control of the vehicle and rammed motorists in Makilala, North Cotabato before dawn on Saturday.

Chief Insp. Elias Colonia, Makilala town police chief, said the fatal accident happened at about 5 a.m. along the descending highway in Barangay Malasila.

He identified the truck driver as Julius Cadaba of Midsayap, North Cotabato.

The names of the fatalities and injured were not available as of this writing.

The 10-wheeler cargo truck (PTM-750), loaded with Pepsi Cola products, came from Davao City and was heading towards Cotabato City when its brake system malfunctioned.

Witnesses said truck had been going wayward from Barangay Kisante towards Barangay Malasila with the driver repeatedly blowing his horn, sending a warning to motorists and pedestrians.

Colonia said the truck first hit three motorcycles ahead of it then a woman who was standing at the roadside waiting for a ride.

The truck only stopped when it fell into the portion of the road being renovated. Broken soft drinks bottles and plastic cases litter the site of the accident.

Earlier this week, North Cotabato provincial board member Socrates Piñol passed a resolution urging the public works office to correct portions of the highway in Makilala he described as a “killer highway.”

“I am not an engineer but I am sure it’s the angle of the curve in that stretch of the highway that has caused so many accidents,” Piñol said in a statement.

“Something must be done as soon as possible,” he urged.

At least 10 vehicular accidents that killed 10 motorists have been recorded in the same area during the last three months.