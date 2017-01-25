6 die in Davao Region floods

DAVAO CITY: Six persons died, including a three-year-old girl, when flood waters rose in some parts of Davao Region because of continuous rains brought by the tailend of a cold front since last week.

In Davao Oriental, four persons perished when they were swept away by raging flood waters, the provincial information office said on Wednesday.

Reports said a person died in Caraga Region during the flooding, two in Cateel and a three-year-old girl in Barangay Lawigan, Mati City.

Authorities are verifying the victims’ identities. A total of 342 families were affected by flooding in the town of Cateel and the provincial government said they were waiting for the report on the number of affected families and individuals from other towns.

Earlier, the information office of Compostela Valley reported two deaths from floods and identified the victims

as Rodrigo Digal Jr., of Barangay Magangit, New Bataan and Pablo Gador of Maragusan town.

Compostela Valley’s Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) on Wednesday morning reported a total of 2,219 families directly affected by floods – 182 families in Nabunturan town, 530 in Compostela, six in Maragusan, 641 in Monkayo, 721 in New Bataan, 103 in Montevista and 36 in Mawab.

The provincial government is determining the extent of damage to crops and infrastructure in the area.

Floodwaters continue to affect major thoroughfares in Davao del Norte.

The towns of Asuncion, Carmen, Kapalong and New Corella in the province were placed under a state of calamity on Tuesday.

About 21,245 families or 40,335 individuals in 69 villages were affected by floods and landslides in Davao del Norte.

Improving weather conditions were generally experienced in Davao Region on Wednesday morning as local government units and line agencies and private groups continued to deliver food and relief goods to flood victims in far-flung villages.

Meanwhile, the Tagum city government declared the city under a state of calamity after flash floods inundated nine of the 23 barangay (villages) there.

The flash floods damaged crops and aquatic resources amounting to more than P74 million and displaced 2,659 families from the villages of Busaon, Bincungan, Liboganon, Pagsabangan, Cuambogan, Pandapan, Makilam, San Miguel and Canocotan.