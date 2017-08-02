SIX domestic flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) were cancelled on Wednesday due to bad weather, aviation authorities said.

Four domestic flights of Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) and two PAL Express flights were grounded, according to Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) media affairs division,

These are: CEB flight 5J647 (Manila-Puerto Princesa) and 5J648 (Puerto Princesa-Manila), 5J325 (Manila-Legazpi), 5J326 (Legazpi-Manila) and PAL Express 2P2815 (Manila-Davao) and 2P2816 (Davao-Manila).

Metro Manila and the regions of Ilocos, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol, Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga and Zamboanga peninsula will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms. BENJIE L. VERGARA