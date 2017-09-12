Tuesday, September 12, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»6 domestic flights cancelled

    6 domestic flights cancelled

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    THE Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced that six domestic flights were cancelled on Tuesday due to bad weather.

    Cancelled were PAL Express 2P2921 Manila-Legaspi and 2P2922 Legaspi-Manila as of 7 a.m.

    Also, Skyjet was forced to scrap its Manila-Siargao M8-421 and its return flight Siargao-Manila M8-422.

    Its Manila-Basco M8-816 and M8-817 Basco-Manila were also cancelled.  BENJIE L. VERGARA




    Share
    Email
    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.