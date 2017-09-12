6 domestic flights cancelled

THE Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced that six domestic flights were cancelled on Tuesday due to bad weather.



Cancelled were PAL Express 2P2921 Manila-Legaspi and 2P2922 Legaspi-Manila as of 7 a.m.



Also, Skyjet was forced to scrap its Manila-Siargao M8-421 and its return flight Siargao-Manila M8-422.



Its Manila-Basco M8-816 and M8-817 Basco-Manila were also cancelled. BENJIE L. VERGARA









