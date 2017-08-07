6 drug suspects killed in Caloocan encounters

Six drug suspects were killed and two others were arrested in separate shooting incidents over the weekend in Caloocan City.

Danilo Dacumos, alias “Payat,” 48, of Phase 4, Block 17, Bagong Silang died instantly from bullet wounds in the body after he engaged lawmen in a shootout.

Caloocan police chief and Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna said members of Police Community Precinct (PCP) 3 were conducting “Oplan Galugad” along Phase 4 when they chanced upon Dacumos, a notorious robbery-snatching suspect involved in drug peddling in the area.

When the policemen tried to accost him, Dacumos allegedly pulled out an unknown caliber of firearm and fired at the lawmen who fired back, killing the suspect instantly.

Members of PCP 6 Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) were conducting an anti-illegal drug operation when they spotted Dave Oseo, 23, and Randy Verenio, also 23, both of Santo Tomas Village, Barangay 167; and Edeliza Oseo, 32, of 27 Santa Isabel, Gulod, Novaliches, Quezon City while allegedly in the middle of a drug transaction inside HIC Snack House in Santo Tomas Village.

When Dave Oseo sensed the presence of lawmen, he drew a caliber .38 revolver and opened fire at the DEU members who returned fire, killing Oseo also instantly.

Verenio and Edeliza were arrested.

The police recovered from Dave Oseo five plastic sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia .

Also in Barangay Bagong Silang, Jonard Orticio, 32 of Phase 9, Package 5, Block 65, Lot 66 was gunned down by members of PCP 3 at when he engaged the lawmen in another shootout.

The police recovered from Orticio a caliber .38 revolver and three plastic sachets containing suspected shabu.

In Barangay 188, Tala, three drug suspects were killed in a police anti-drug operation around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The slain suspects are yet to be identified.

The police recovered from the suspects a caliber .45 pistol, a caliber .38 revolver, an improvised shotgun and four packs of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P125,000.

They are hunting down one alias “Daga,” allegedly the supplier of drugs in the area.