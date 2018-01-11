6 EMPLOYEES IN CLARK AIRPORT LUGGAGE PILFERAGE SUSPENDED

The Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) on Thursday placed under preventive suspension six Miascor employees for alleged pilferage of the luggage of a passenger from Bulacan. CIAC withheld the names of the suspects pending the filing of administrative charges against them. Jovenil dela Cruz of Pandi, Bulacan whose experience was posted in Facebook and went viral recently prompted the CIAC authority to immediately conducted an investigation. Miascor is the ground handler under contract with airlines that service flights in Clark and handle the baggage/ luggages of CIAC passengers. Alexander Cauguiran, CIAC acting president and chief executive officer, said he will also recommend to Miascor the termination of the suspects if they are found guildty, adding that measures are being undertaken with the airlines and ground handlers to ensure that the incident does not happen again. Miascor compensated the passenger for the lost items in the luggage amounting to P84,000.