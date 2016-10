The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 6 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineer given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Manila last September 2016.

Seq. No. N a m e

1. BORJA, HAROLD MALATE

2. CATEDRILLA, LEO METERIO

3. DE LUNA, MARREN ERIC AGUILAR

4. MIRAÑA, MANUEL JR MEDENILLA

5. SERBEN, MICHAEL TURLA

6. VIRAY, ARMANDO JR GARCIA

NOTHING FOLLOWS ———————-